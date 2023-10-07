Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Saturday that if any scandal involving him were to arise, it should be called "Elongate."

The owner of Twitter also shared a funny meme on the same topic, which has sparked the interest of his followers. In just a few hours, his posts garnered more than 20,000 retweets and received approximately 200,000 likes from X users. "If there's a big scandal about me, my only request is that it be called Elongate," tweeted Musk.

Musk is also testing new subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed in a meeting with debt holders. The current X Premium or Twitter Blue subscription that costs $8 per month will be split into three categories - sic, Standard and Plus.

More recently, Elon Musk had hinted in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that X will start charging a small monthly payment from all users in order to eliminate the problem of bots.

Earlier, a researcher had examined the code for the latest app version on X had revealed that the three subscription versions could be segregated on the basis of number of ads shown to users. The researcher who goes by the handle @Aaronp613 noted that the X Premium Basic plan will show full ads while the X Premium Standard version will show half the number of ads and the X Premium version will show no ads.

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

