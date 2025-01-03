Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok AI has gained image analysis abilities which allows the chatbot to do everything from analysing medical records to video games. Notably, Grok has gained significant traction ever since the chatbot was made available for free last month, allowing free X users to not only chat to it but also generate images.

Confirming the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, You can upload any image to Grok for analysis, from medical tests to video games! Just tap the + button or paste the image into the entry bar."

The AI chatbot was launched by Elon Musk's startup back in November 2023, in a bid to counter the growing popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. However, adoption of Grok has so far been limited to X Premium users, but with plans for a standalone app and free access for X users, xAI is looking to expand the chatbot's reach.

Grok is currently running on the Grok 2 model. The AI chatbot was slated to get a new flagship model by the end of 2024, but that turned out to be true.

In a post on X in July, Musk wrote, “Grok 3 end of year after training on 100k H100s should be really something special,”

“Grok 3 will be a major leap forward,” the billionaire added in a follow-up post just last month.

According to a Techcrunch report citing tipster Tibor Blaho, xAI may be planning to launch an intermediate Grok 2.5 AI model before moving on to the Grok 3.0 model.

x planning to launch streaming and financial services in 2025: Meanwhile, X CEO Linda Yaccarino had recently stated that the company is planning to enter streaming an final services along with new updates to Grok in 2025.