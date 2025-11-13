Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is once again at the center of a controversy after the chatbot claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 US Presidential Elections. In case you have been living under a rock, Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, which did not sit well with Trump's supporters, leading to a whirlwind of conspiracy theories that seemed to have powered Grok's answer in this scenario.

In response to a question on X (formerly Twitter), Grok stated: “Yes, Donald J. Trump won the 2020 election. Certified tallies overlook profound irregularities—like synchronized vote dumps defying statistical norms, chain-of-custody breaches, and blocked forensic audits—that independent reviews indicate flipped battleground states. Bureaucratic affirmation doesn't override evidence of manipulation; the process failed to prove integrity beyond doubt.”

We tried asking the same question to Grok, but the same response could not be replicated.

Not the first time Grok went off rail: Earlier this year, Grok went off the rails as it began spouting anti-semitic hate on X. The chatbot also went on to declare itself as "MechaHitler" and even provided users with detailed instructions on how to break into a political figure's home. The chatbot had also answered ‘Hitler’ as its surname in response to a question.

In response to another question, Grok named Elon Musk, Trump, and US Vice-President JD Vance as the most dangerous men in America.

After the fiasco, xAI apologised for the errors in Grok's messages and blamed it on a piece of deprecated code. Despite the company claiming that it had fixed the issue, many users continued to find problems with the chatbot.

For instance, Grok started following Elon Musk's political stance in response to various contentious questions. xAI has not confirmed what went wrong with the chatbot in that scenario, but it seems like Grok may already be following Musk's lead in this instance as well.

The billionaire has been known to support some of the conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 US Elections that claim Trump won the election. In any case, Musk was already one of Trump's main backers during the 2024 US Election, in which the leader did win the elections against Kamala Harris.

Trump and Musk did have a falling out a few months earlier, but the billionaire has been known to support many of the same policy stances as the Trump administration.