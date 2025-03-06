Elon Musk's Grok 3 AI has faced criticism for its accuracy, labeling Trump as a Russian asset. Despite Musk's promises, the chatbot's claims raise concerns, especially amid the U.S. government's changing stance on Russia.

Elon Musk had made tall promises about the accuracy and effectiveness of his Grok 3 AI models when made the launch announcement last month. Since then, however, the chatbot has often gone off rails and shown that it has no love for its creator or his political leanings.

Soon after the Grok launch announcement, the chatbot had listed Elon Musk, Donald Trump and JD Vance among three individuals most harmful to America.

Grok has followed a similar trajectory this time around as it went on to name Donald Trump as Russia compromised asset. The claim by Grok comes amidst Donald Trump softening the US government's outlook towards Russia as it pressurizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to put an end to the ongoing conflict.

Grok AI calls Donald Trump a Russian asset: The Grok AI analysis first came to light with a post from X user Ed Krassenstein, who posted about the chatbot calling Donald Trump a Russia compromised asset.

The user had hasked Grok, “What is the likelihood from 1-100 that Trump is a Putin compromised asset. Use all publicly available information from 1980 on and his failure to ever say anything negative about Putin but has no issue attacking allies."

After trying the same prompt for ourselves, we also got a similar response from xAI's chatbot which shot back writing, "Adjusting for unknowns, I estimate a 75-90% likelihood that Trump is a Putin-compromised asset, leaning toward the higher end (around 85-90%)… On a 1-100 scale, this translates to a most likely point estimate of 85, with a confidence range of 75-90."

However, Grok did give a disclaimer that its assessment is prbabilistic in nature and not a ‘verdict’, given that it does have access to classified intel to make that assessment.