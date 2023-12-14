Elon Musk's Grok AI is now available for users in India. Here's how you can get access to the chatbot
Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is now available to X Premium+ users in India. The India rollout comes after the chatbot was made available to the users in US last week.
Elon Musk-led xAI has announced that the company's generative AI-based chatbot Grok AI will now be available in India along with 46 other countries including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and more. Notably, Musk owned X (formerly Twitter) had announced in an update last week that access to Grok is now rolling out to the company's Premium+ subscribers in the US.