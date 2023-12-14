Elon Musk -led xAI has announced that the company's generative AI-based chatbot Grok AI will now be available in India along with 46 other countries including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and more. Notably, Musk owned X (formerly Twitter) had announced in an update last week that access to Grok is now rolling out to the company's Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Similar to the rest of the world, access to Grok in India will only be available to X Premium+ subscribers in the country, meaning users will have to shell out ₹1,300 monthly or ₹13,600 for an annual subscription.

In an announcement post in November, xAI had noted that Grok is designed to "answer questions with a bit of wit" and has a "rebellious streak". The company also noted that unlike other chatbots on the market, Grok will have access to real-time information thanks to data from X. In addition, xAI had said that Grok will answer questions that are currently rejected by major AI chatbots.

Grok is based on xAI's proprietary large language model (LLM), known as Grok-0. According to xAI, Grok-0 is trained with 33 billion parameters and can outperform ChatGPT, based on the GPT 3.5 language model (free version).

Grok is based upon xAI's proprietary large language model (LLM) known as Grok-0. According to xAI, Grok-0 is trained with 33 billion parameters and can supercede the performance offered by ChatGPT based on GPT 3.5 language model (free version).

Soon after Grok was rolled out to users in the US, the chatbot found itself in one major controversy after another. In one case, the chatbot was asked to roast Elon Musk, and true to its promise of having a 'rebellious streak', Grok didn't disappoint. Musk's own chatbot called him a 'delicate flower' and questioned many of Musk's actions, from his obsession with 'x' to the rapid changes made to the former Twitter since its acquisition by the billionaire last year.

Some users have since pointed out that Grok does not align with the political views of its creator, and that Grok answers many political questions in the same tone as other chatbots. In a response to a post about Grok's political leanings, Musk noted that his company was “taking immediate action to shift Grok closer to politically neutral".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!