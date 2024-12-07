Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is no longer tied behind a paywall and can now be accessed by all users for free. Grok was first launched by Musk's xAI in 2023 and was closely integrated with X (formerly Twitter), but users had to purchase an X premium subscription in order to get access to the chatbot, unlike many of its peers like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

While xAI is yet to issue a formal statement confirming the availability of Grok for all users, many users have shared their experience on gaining access to Grok without purchasing an X premium subscription. We can confirm that Grok AI has indeed rolled out to our X feed.

According to a post on X, the free version of Grok AI is ‘very limited’ with the ability to send a maximum of 10 messages every 2 hours and analyse 3 images per day.

