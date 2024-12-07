Explore
Elon Musk's Grok AI now available for free to all users. Here's how to get started
Elon Musk's Grok AI now available for free to all users. Here's how to get started

Aman Gupta

Grok AI, Elon Musk's chatbot, is now free for all users after initially requiring a premium X subscription. While xAI hasn't officially announced this, users are accessing it without payment. The free version has limitations, including 10 messages every 2 hours and 3 image analyses per day.

The Grok logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Elon Musk revealed his own artificial intelligence bot, dubbed Grok, claiming the prototype is already superior to ChatGPT 3.5 across several benchmarks. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is no longer tied behind a paywall and can now be accessed by all users for free. Grok was first launched by Musk's xAI in 2023 and was closely integrated with X (formerly Twitter), but users had to purchase an X premium subscription in order to get access to the chatbot, unlike many of its peers like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. 

While xAI is yet to issue a formal statement confirming the availability of Grok for all users, many users have shared their experience on gaining access to Grok without purchasing an X premium subscription. We can confirm that Grok AI has indeed rolled out to our X feed.

According to a post on X, the free version of Grok AI is ‘very limited’ with the ability to send a maximum of 10 messages every 2 hours and analyse 3 images per day.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Published: 07 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST
