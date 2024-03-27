Elon Musk's Grok AI will be available for all X Premium users later this week
Elon Musk confirms Grok AI chatbot will be available to X premium users, amidst escalating rivalry with OpenAI. Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for diverging from its original mission. Musk's xAI also open sourced Grok AI under Apache 2.0 license.
Billionaire and xAI owner Elon Musk confirmed on Tuesday that his company's AI chatbot, Grok, will be available to all X premium users later this week. The move comes amid an intensifying rivalry between Musk and his former company OpenAI. Recently, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman for straying from the startup's original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity.