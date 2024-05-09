Elon Musk's Neuralink responds to ‘Brain-Implant’ malfunction, implications for FDA approval and future trials
Neuralink Corp., the brain technology company founded by Elon Musk, encountered a significant obstacle when its first human implant experienced mechanical issues. Following the surgery in January, the device implanted in patient Noland Arbaugh began to show signs of malfunction, with some of the electrode-studded threads retracting from the brain tissue, the company said in a recent blog post.