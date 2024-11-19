WATCH| Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's GSAT-N2 communications satellite into orbit. All you need to know
Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched ISRO's GSAT-N2 from Canaveral Space Force Station, marking the first commercial collaboration between the two organizations.
Elon Musk-led SpaceX launched ISRO's GSAT-N2 aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday. The GSAT-N2 satellite is poised to significantly enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across India. This mission marked the first collaboration between SpaceX and India's space agency and represented the third launch within 24 hours for the Elon Musk-led company.