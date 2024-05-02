Elon Musk's Starlink defies licensing warnings, continues service in unauthorized regions: Report
Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, operates in unauthorized regions despite warnings, reported Bloomberg. Customers in Africa informed of restrictions in illegal areas. User in Sudan conducts interview via Starlink.
Elon Musk-owned Starlink continues to operate in multiple unauthorized regions despite earlier warnings from the company that its satellite internet service would be shut down by May 1 in areas lacking proper licensing, reported Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message