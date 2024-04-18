Elon Musk's warns about Google and OpenAI's programming: ‘ChatGPT and Gemini could end civilization’
Elon Musk criticizes AI chatbots Gemini and ChatGPT, warning that Google and OpenAI's programming could lead to the end of civilization. His comments were in response to a post by Professor Gaad Saad about NPR CEO Katherine Maher's statement on subjective truth.
X owner Elon Musk has once again made his feelings clear about the two biggest AI chatbots on the market: Gemini and ChatGPT. In his latest attack on the chatbots, Musk said that Google and OpenAI's programming could lead to the end of civilisation.
