X owner Elon Musk has once again made his feelings clear about the two biggest AI chatbots on the market: Gemini and ChatGPT. In his latest attack on the chatbots, Musk said that Google and OpenAI's programming could lead to the end of civilisation.

Musk was responding to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Canadian professor Gaad Saad. Saad was commenting on a recent speech by NPR CEO and President Katherine Maher, in which she said that "truth is subjective".

Reacting to the NPR CEO's statement, Gaad wrote, "Truth is subjective" is precisely the key tenet of postmodernism. This is why I refer to it as the granddaddy of all parasitic idea pathogens."

Meanwhile, Musk, who has been critical of OpenAI and Google's ‘woke’ programming of their AI models, connected the NPR CEO's statement to the most advanced chatbots in the market: ChatGPT and Gemini.

Musk wrote, "Now imagine if this is programmed, explicitly or implicitly, into super powerful AI – it could end civilization. Now, no need to imagine. It is already programmed into Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT."

Musk's history with Google and OpenAI: Musk has had a complicated history with OpenAI, having helped found the company before parting ways in 2018. The billionaire recently also filed a lawsuit against OpneAI claiming that the AI startup's profit-driven focus contradicts the initial agreement. Lawyers representing Musk claim that OpenAI's pursuit of financial gains violates the corOpene principles upon which the organization was built.

“OpenAI has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft.1 Under its new Board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity." Musk had earlier claimed in his lawsuit.

