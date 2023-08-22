Elon Musk's X acknowledges major glitch that caused images to disappear, says ‘no images or data lost’1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Elon Musk-led social media giant X (formerly Twitter) experiences glitch causing images and media links prior to 2014 to disappear. Bug has been fixed.
Elon Musk-led social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has acknowledged a major glitch that caused images and other media links prior to 2014 to disappear. The company has noted that the bug has been fixed and the issue should be fully resolved in the coming days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message