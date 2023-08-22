Elon Musk-led social media giant X (formerly Twitter) experiences glitch causing images and media links prior to 2014 to disappear. Bug has been fixed.

Elon Musk-led social media giant X (formerly Twitter) has acknowledged a major glitch that caused images and other media links prior to 2014 to disappear. The company has noted that the bug has been fixed and the issue should be fully resolved in the coming days.

X Support wrote today, "Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days."

The glitch on X also affected one of the most famous tweets on the social media platform by 2014 Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres. Taken after the Oscars, the famous tweet included a selfie featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep among others. The comedian had posted the 2014 selfies with the caption, "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever."

Interestingly, one of the only posts that wasn't affected by the 'bug' was Barack Obama's famous tweet after the 2012 election win. The post by Obama included an image featuring him and his wife Michelle along with the caption, "Four more years."

Why were images deleted from X (Twitter)? Earlier reports noted report notes that since only tweets post-December 2014 are affected, it could be related to changes made by the social media platform in 2016 when it added 'enhanced URL enrichment' in order to show previews for linked websites and native attachments which were beyond the company's 140 character limit.

The Verge report notes that the bug could be a result of the switch of domains from Twitter.com to X.com.