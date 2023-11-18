comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk's X Corp declares legal war against Media Matters over ad controversy: Details
Elon Musk's X Corp declares legal war against Media Matters over ad controversy: Details

 Livemint

X Corp plans to initiate legal action against Media Matters and individuals involved in the assault on social media platform X, according to Elon Musk.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (AP)Premium
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (AP)

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that X Corp is gearing up to initiate legal action against Media Matters and individuals involved in the assault on social media platform X.

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," wrote Musk in his post.

Media Matters, a media watchdog, reported earlier this week that it discovered corporate advertisements from IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast's Xfinity were appearing alongside antisemitic content.

"This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers," posted Musk in a statement.

Musk’s statement also added, “Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable. We believe that everyone has the right to make up their own minds about what to read, watch or listen to - because that’s the power of freedom of speech."

As per Reuters, on Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post on X that inaccurately asserted that Jewish individuals were fueling animosity against white people. He expressed agreement with the user who cited the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, stating that the user was stating "the actual truth."

Disney has become the latest brand to pull out advertisements from Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in response to the billionaire's public endorsement of antisemitic talk points, as per a CNN report. Musk's controversial statements came at a time when Islamaphobia and antisemitism are on the rise in the US amid the Israel-Gaza war.

This is the newest blow for Musk after Apple, Comcast, IBM, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery also withdrew their advertising from the site.

 

Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 02:05 PM IST
