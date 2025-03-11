Elon Musk's X down globally for 4th time in two days, users ask ‘is it banned?’

Elon Musk owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing another outage, according to Downdetector. As per the website, 48% of X users faced problems in accessing X website, 43% users faced problems with accessing the app, and 9% users faced problems with ‘server connection’.

Tens of thousands of users globally reported intermittent outages on X on Monday, according to the monitoring website Downdetector. New posts were failing to load for users in countries including the US, UK, France and India at various points throughout the day. The service disruptions lasted a few minutes each.