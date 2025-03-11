Hello User
Elon Musk's X down globally for 4th time in two days, users ask 'is it banned?'

Livemint

Elon Musk's social media platform X is experiencing outages, with Downdetector reporting that 48% of users faced issues accessing the website and 43% with the app.

Elon Musk owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing another outage, according to Downdetector. As per the website, 48% of X users faced problems in accessing X website, 43% users faced problems with accessing the app, and 9% users faced problems with ‘server connection’.

Tens of thousands of users globally reported intermittent outages on X on Monday, according to the monitoring website Downdetector. New posts were failing to load for users in countries including the US, UK, France and India at various points throughout the day. The service disruptions lasted a few minutes each.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

