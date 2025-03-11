Elon Musk's X down globally for 4th time in two days, users ask ‘is it banned?’

Elon Musk's social media platform X is experiencing outages, with Downdetector reporting that 48% of users faced issues accessing the website and 43% with the app.
Tens of thousands of users globally reported intermittent outages on X on Monday, according to the monitoring website Downdetector. New posts were failing to load for users in countries including the US, UK, France and India at various points throughout the day. The service disruptions lasted a few minutes each.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added