Elon Musk's X delays access to news websites: Report

Elon Musk's X delays access to news websites: Report2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Elon Musk's X platform (formerly known as Twitter) delayed access to links to content on Reuters, New York Times, Facebook, and Instagram, but later eliminated the delay.
Elon Musk's X platform (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday delayed access to links to content on the Reuters and New York Times websites as well as rivals like Facebook and Instagram, Washington Post reported.
