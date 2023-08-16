Elon Musk's X delays access to news websites: Report

Elon Musk 's X platform (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday delayed access to links to content on the Reuters and New York Times websites as well as rivals like Facebook and Instagram, Washington Post reported.

The aforementioned affected websites suffered a delay of about 5 seconds while clicking a link on the X before the webpage loaded, citing tests it conducted yesterday, the Washington Post added.

However, by afternoon the X platform eliminated the delay.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October, has previously lashed out at news organisations and journalists who have reported critically on his companies, which include Tesla and SpaceX.

A user on Hacker News, a tech forum, posted about the delay earlier on Tuesday and wrote that X began delaying links to the New York Times on 4 August. On that day, Musk criticised the publication's coverage of South Africa and accused it of supporting calls for genocide

NEW AD REVENUE PROGRAMME

Last week, tech giant X announced a new update to their Ads Revenue program for creators, reducing the minimum amount of impressions needed from 15M to 5M.

The company tweeted from its official handle, “Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access."

X has also lowered its payment threshold from $5O to $10.

Elon Musk on the other hand shared some more information regarding the new update and tweeted, “This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity."

Previously, the micro-blogging site required users to have a minimum of 15 million impressions within three months to qualify for ad revenue sharing.