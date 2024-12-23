Elon Musk owned social media platform X has confirmed that it is hiking the subscription charges for its Premium tiers in India by up to 35 percent. The updated pricing came into effect from December 21, 2024 and existing subscribers will be charged at the new rate with their next billing cycle.

X Premium subscription price in India: X Premium+ users will have to may a monthly cost of ₹1,750, up from ₹1,300 they had been paying till now. Meanwhile, the annual price of Premium+ users has also gone up from ₹13,600 to ₹18,300.

Why is X hiking Premium subscription pricing: The Elon Musk owned platform gave 3 major reasons for drastic hike in subscription: zero ads, supporting content creators and new features.

“Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve. Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time.”