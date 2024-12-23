Hello User
Elon Musk's X hikes subscription prices in India by 35 percent: Here's how much it costs now

Elon Musk's X hikes subscription prices in India by 35 percent: Here's how much it costs now

Livemint

Elon Musk's platform X has confirmed a 35% hike in Premium subscription fees in India, effective December 21, 2024. Monthly charges for Premium+ will rise to 1,750, while annual fees will increase to 18,300, citing enhanced features and support.

A photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter - on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Since his tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has made an unabashed turn to the right politically, defying the orthodoxy that Silicon Valley is a citadel of well-heeled liberals beholden to Democrats. Long considered non-identifiable ideologically, Musk's politics are now hardline right wing as he uses his platform (now called X) to stoke the themes cherished by Fox News, conservative talk radio and far right movements across the West. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Elon Musk owned social media platform X has confirmed that it is hiking the subscription charges for its Premium tiers in India by up to 35 percent. The updated pricing came into effect from December 21, 2024 and existing subscribers will be charged at the new rate with their next billing cycle.

X Premium subscription price in India:

X Premium+ users will have to may a monthly cost of 1,750, up from 1,300 they had been paying till now. Meanwhile, the annual price of Premium+ users has also gone up from 13,600 to 18,300.

Why is X hiking Premium subscription pricing:

The Elon Musk owned platform gave 3 major reasons for drastic hike in subscription: zero ads, supporting content creators and new features.

“Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve. Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time."

“Your subscription now more directly fuels our evolving creator program. We’ve shifted our revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone."

