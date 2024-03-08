Elon Musk's X introduces long-form content sharing with 'Articles' feature: All you need to know
X, led by Elon Musk, introduces ‘Articles’ amid potential EU regulations. Users can share diverse content with audience control. Exclusive to X Premium+ and verified organizations, adding a layer of exclusivity.
In a recent move, X, formerly known as Twitter and under the leadership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has unveiled a new feature called "Articles." This development comes at a crucial time as the microblogging platform faces potential regulatory changes in the European Union, specifically under the Digital Markets Act.