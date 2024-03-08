In a recent move, X, formerly known as Twitter and under the leadership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has unveiled a new feature called "Articles." This development comes at a crucial time as the microblogging platform faces potential regulatory changes in the European Union, specifically under the Digital Markets Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Articles feature allows X users to share extensive content on the platform, including images, videos, GIFs, posts, and links, in addition to plain text. The official blog post highlights that users can format their articles with various options such as headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

One of the notable features is the audience control functionality, allowing users to determine who can access their articles. While articles can be shared with the entire X community, users also have the option to limit access to a specific audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Compose, Edit, and Delete Articles on X

For users eager to explore the Articles feature, here's a step-by-step guide:

Composing Articles: Navigate to the Articles tab via the side navigation panel.

Click on "Write" to start crafting your article.

Once ready, click on "Done" to publish the article, which can then be viewed on the Articles tab of your X profile. Editing Articles: Access the Articles tab to find the desired article.

Tap on the three-dot menu and select "Edit Article."

Confirm the edit, which will temporarily unpublish the article.

Make necessary changes and republish the article. Deleting Articles: In the Articles tab, select the article you want to remove.

Click on the three-dot menu and choose "Delete."

The selected article will be promptly deleted from the platform. It is important to note that the Articles feature is exclusively available to X Premium+ users and verified organizations, offering an additional layer of exclusivity to the long-form content-sharing experience on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!