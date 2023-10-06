Elon Musk-owned social media behemoth X (formerly Twitter) is testing new subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed in a meeting with debt holders. The current X Premium or Twitter Blue subscription that costs $8 per month will be split into three categories - sic, Standard and Plus.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new three-tiered subscription plan will the social media giant generate more revenue from users who would not have been likely to pay the full price of the premium subscription.

More recently, Elon Musk had hinted in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that X will start charging a small monthly payment from all users in order to eliminate the problem of bots.

Earlier, a researcher had examined the code for the latest app version on X had revealed that the three subscription versions could be segregated on the basis of number of ads shown to users. The researcher who goes by the handle @Aaronp613 noted that the X Premium Basic plan will show full ads while the X Premium Standard version will show half the number of ads and the X Premium version will show no ads.

Twitter Blue/ X Premium pricing in India:

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

