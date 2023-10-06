Elon Musk's X is testing new premium subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms
Elon Musk's X is planning to offer three-tiered subscription service to users in a bid to attract consumers who don't want to pay full price.
Elon Musk-owned social media behemoth X (formerly Twitter) is testing new subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed in a meeting with debt holders. The current X Premium or Twitter Blue subscription that costs $8 per month will be split into three categories - sic, Standard and Plus.