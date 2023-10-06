Elon Musk's X is planning to offer three-tiered subscription service to users in a bid to attract consumers who don't want to pay full price.

Elon Musk-owned social media behemoth X (formerly Twitter) is testing new subscription plans, CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed in a meeting with debt holders. The current X Premium or Twitter Blue subscription that costs $8 per month will be split into three categories - sic, Standard and Plus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Bloomberg report, the new three-tiered subscription plan will the social media giant generate more revenue from users who would not have been likely to pay the full price of the premium subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

More recently, Elon Musk had hinted in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that X will start charging a small monthly payment from all users in order to eliminate the problem of bots.

Also Read| SEC to compel Elon Musk to testify in investigation of his Twitter acquisition {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, a researcher had examined the code for the latest app version on X had revealed that the three subscription versions could be segregated on the basis of number of ads shown to users. The researcher who goes by the handle @Aaronp613 noted that the X Premium Basic plan will show full ads while the X Premium Standard version will show half the number of ads and the X Premium version will show no ads.

Twitter Blue/ X Premium pricing in India: In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!