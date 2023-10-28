Social media platform X, introduced two new subscription plans on October 28, according to a post by Elon Musk, underlining the features of the subscription.

One is a 'Premium+' tier priced at $16 per month and the other, is a 'Basic' tier costing $3 per month. These revised rates aim to boost the company's subscription revenues. Also read: Elon Musk offers $1 billion to Wikipedia; but, there is a condition The Premium+ tier offers users the "largest reply boost" and eliminates ads from the ‘For You’ and ‘Following feeds.’ On the other hand, the "Basic" tier does not provide a blue checkmark but allows users to edit posts, post longer text and videos, and offers a "small reply boost." Also read: UNGA calls for immediate truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India abstains The post stated, "We're also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features."

The Premium tier is also associated with revenue-sharing and offers access to creator tools. The Premium Plus plan builds on the existing Premium features provided by X such as a blue checkmark, tweet editing, longer posts and videos, encrypted direct messages and more, reported The Verge.

However, the "Basic" plan does not include verification with a checkmark and only provides a "small boost" to replies. It does not reduce the number of ads and does not give access to X's media studio, reported ANI.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

New York Post reported that X is planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, aiming to expand the platform into an ‘everything app.’