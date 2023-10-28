comScore
Elon Musk's X launches THESE new ‘Premium’ subscription plans; From ad-free experience to blue ticks, check details here

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Social media platform X introduces two new subscription plans, one being a ‘Premium’ tier and the other being a ‘Basic’ tier with services based on price discrimination

Revised rates of subscription plans aims to boost the company's revenues. (REUTERS)Premium
Revised rates of subscription plans aims to boost the company's revenues. (REUTERS)

Social media platform X, introduced two new subscription plans on October 28, according to a post by Elon Musk, underlining the features of the subscription. 

One is a 'Premium+' tier priced at $16 per month and the other, is a 'Basic' tier costing $3 per month. These revised rates aim to boost the company's subscription revenues.

The Premium+ tier offers users the "largest reply boost" and eliminates ads from the ‘For You’ and ‘Following feeds.’ On the other hand, the "Basic" tier does not provide a blue checkmark but allows users to edit posts, post longer text and videos, and offers a "small reply boost."

The post stated, "We're also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features."

The Premium tier is also associated with revenue-sharing and offers access to creator tools. The Premium Plus plan builds on the existing Premium features provided by X such as a blue checkmark, tweet editing, longer posts and videos, encrypted direct messages and more, reported The Verge.

However, the "Basic" plan does not include verification with a checkmark and only provides a "small boost" to replies. It does not reduce the number of ads and does not give access to X's media studio, reported ANI.

New York Post reported that X is planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, aiming to expand the platform into an ‘everything app.’

Elon Musk, since acquiring X for $44 billion in October 2022, has been actively exploring various options to monetise the social media platform. He added new features like livestreaming, video and audio calls and aims to inculcate banking services as well.

The move to introduce these subscription plans is part of Elon Musk's X effort to monetise the platform. Previously users in New Zealand and the Philippines were required to pay $1 per year for access to X.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST
