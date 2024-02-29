Elon Musk's X now allows users to make audio and video calls for free. Here's how to use the feature
ELon Musk led X now allows users to make audio and video calls even without requiring them to share their phone number or buying the X Premium subscription
Elon Musk-owned social media giant X (formerly Twitter) is now allowing users to make video and phone calls on the platform without having to enter their number and buy an X Premium subscription. The feature, which was previously only available to X Premium users, has now been rolled out to all users and is expected to provide stiff competition to rivals from other companies such as Meta's WhatsApp.