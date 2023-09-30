Elon Musk's X paid almost $20 million to creators, says CEO Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has doled out nearly $20 million in payments to the content creators on the app, CEO Linda Yaccarino informed in a post on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post informing about payments made to content creators, “Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we've paid out almost $20 million to our creator community."

How does X creator program work? X's ads revenue program offers eligible creators the opportunity to directly earn money from the platform by receiving a portion of the ad revenue generated through their content. Each time a user views an ad on their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creators. It is a way for creators to monetize their presence on X and be rewarded for the value they bring to the platform through their content.

In order to be eligible for earning through X's ads revenue program, creators need to meet certain criteria. They must be subscribed to X Blue (Twitter Blue) and have a minimum of 5 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months and should have a minimum of 500 followers on the platform.

X (Twitter) to become profitable by 2024: Earlier, Linda Yaccrino had confirmed in an appearance at Vox Media's Code Conference on Thursday that X could become profitable by the start of 2024.

Speaking about the roadmap of profitability for X, Yaccarino said, "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit,"

