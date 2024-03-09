Renowned tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that long-form videos will soon be accessible on smart television sets through the social network X. The announcement comes in the wake of reports by Fortune magazine stating that the platform is gearing up to launch a TV app next week for Amazon and Samsung users.

In October of the previous year, X launched a preliminary iteration of video and audio calling, in harmony with Elon Musk's objective to evolve the platform into an all-encompassing super app that integrates messaging, peer-to-peer payments, and, most recently, long-form video content.

Responding to a user's inquiry on X, Musk confirmed the imminent availability of long-form videos on smart TVs with a succinct "Coming soon." According to Fortune's sources, the X TV app is anticipated to resemble Google's Youtube TV app, signaling Musk's ambitious drive to compete with the popular video-sharing platform.

As X endeavors to establish itself as a "video-first platform," the platform has been actively forging strategic alliances with prominent figures, including former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

In a recent development, X, previously known as Twitter, has also introduced a novel feature called "Articles." This unveiling coincides with a crucial period for the microblogging platform, facing potential regulatory changes in the European Union, particularly under the Digital Markets Act.

The Articles feature empowers X users to share comprehensive content on the platform, encompassing images, videos, GIFs, posts, and links, in addition to plain text. The official blog post emphasizes users' ability to format their articles using various options like headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

Notably, the audience control functionality enables users to dictate who can access their articles. While articles can be shared with the entire X community, users also have the flexibility to restrict access to a specific audience.

(With inputs from Reuters)

