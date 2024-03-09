Elon Musk's X set to take on YouTube with upcoming TV App, long-form videos
Elon Musk announces long-form videos coming soon to smart TVs via X, aiming to compete with Youtube TV app. X also introduces 'Articles' feature for comprehensive content sharing, as part of its evolution into a video-first platform.
Renowned tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that long-form videos will soon be accessible on smart television sets through the social network X. The announcement comes in the wake of reports by Fortune magazine stating that the platform is gearing up to launch a TV app next week for Amazon and Samsung users.