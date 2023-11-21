comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 10:39:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 1.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.65 -0.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.5 0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 677.25 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.55 -0.56%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk's X sues Media Matters over ad controversy, billionaire says ‘first of many’
Back Back

Elon Musk's X sues Media Matters over ad controversy, billionaire says ‘first of many’

 Livemint

Media watchdog Media Matters reported that corporate ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Comcast's Xfinity were appearing alongside antisemitic content on X.

X CEO Elon Musk leaves a US Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2023. The White House on November 17, 2023, condemned the owner of social media platform X and world's richest person Elon Musk for 'abhorrent promotion' of anti-Semitism. Referring to a Musk post on X, formerly called Twitter, in which he endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was 'unacceptable' to repeat such a 'hideous lie.' (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
X CEO Elon Musk leaves a US Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2023. The White House on November 17, 2023, condemned the owner of social media platform X and world's richest person Elon Musk for 'abhorrent promotion' of anti-Semitism. Referring to a Musk post on X, formerly called Twitter, in which he endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said it was 'unacceptable' to repeat such a 'hideous lie.' (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)

Elon Musk's X Corp is suing liberal media advocacy group Media Matters for allegedly manipulating the social media platform's algorithms and fabricating posts to drive away advertisers.

Responding to a post mentioning the lawsuit against Media Matters, Musk said it was only the first of many to be filed against the advocacy group.

Also Read| Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's message on Microsoft - OpenAI partnership, says ‘Now they will have to…’

A lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's X Corp in a US federal court in Texas was quoted by the New York Times as saying: “Media Matters has manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on X to bypass safeguards and create images of X’s largest advertisers’ paid posts adjacent to racist, incendiary content, leaving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they actually are: manufactured, inorganic and extraordinarily rare,"

Linda Yaccarino also launched a veiled attack on Media Matters after a lawsuit was filed by X Corp. She wrote about X: “If you know me, you know I'm committed to truth and fairness. Here's the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don't be manipulated. Stand with X"

Media Matters had reported last week that it had discovered corporate ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity appearing alongside anti-Semitic content.

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said in a statement quoted by the Times, “This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence… stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court."

Elon Musk's antisemitism controversy:

Musk had endorsed a post on X that inaccurately claimed that Jewish people were fuelling hostility towards white people. He expressed agreement with the user who cited the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, stating that the user was stating "the actual truth."

Following Musk's controversial post, many advertisers pulled their ads from the platform, including Disney, Apple, Comcast, IBM, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Bros. The move came at a time when Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino were beginning to build a perception that advertisers had returned to the social media platform after leaving following the billionaire's $44 billion acquisition of the company in October last year.

 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App