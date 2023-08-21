Elon Musk's X suffers major glitch, posts prior to 2014 affected. Here's what you should know1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
A glitch on Elon Musk led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has led to the disappearance of photos and other media posted before 2014. Some angry users on X claimed that the recent glitch on X could be part of the cost-cutting measures enacted by Elon Musk's company.