A glitch on Elon Musk led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has led to the disappearance of photos and other media posted before 2014. Some angry users on X claimed that the recent glitch on X could be part of the cost-cutting measures enacted by Elon Musk's company.

According to a report published in The Verge, the glitch seems to be only affecting posts prior to December 2014 with attached photos and hyperlinks that were converted using the company's built-in URL shortener.

The glitch on X also affected one of the most famous tweets on the social media platform by 2014 Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres. Taken after the Oscars, the famous tweet included a selfie featuring celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep among others. The comedian had posted the 2014 selfies with the caption, "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever."

Meanwhile, the report notes that Barack Obama's famous tweet after the 2012 election win is perhaps one of the only posts that have not been affected by the glitch. The post by Obama included an image featuring him and his wife Michelle along with the caption, "Four more years."

Why are photos getting deleted on X? X Corp owner Elon Musk or CEO Linda Yaccarino haven't officially responded to the reports of a glitch affecting past tweets yet. However, The Verge report notes that since only tweets post-December 2014 are affected, it could be related to changes made by the social media platform in 2016 when it added ‘enhanced URL enrichment’ in order to show previews for linked websites and native attachments which were beyond the company's 140 character limit.