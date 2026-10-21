Elon Musk's X to pay creators ₹2.85 lakh for 15 videos in 30 days: Check eligibility, rules and deadline to enrol

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, is testing a creator incentive programme called the Video Kickstart Bonus. Under the pilot, eligible creators will receive a fixed payment of $3,000, or around ₹2.85 lakh, for regularly posting original videos on the social media platform.

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Announcing the pilot on X, SpaceXAI's Creator Product Lead, Allegra Jacchia, said that access to the programme would be limited to invited content creators and the payout will not depend on video views or engagement.

“We’re doubling down on video on X. Today, we're piloting Video Kickstart Bonus, an invite-only program that rewards creators for posting their video content here,” the executive wrote in the post.

Who are eligible and the last date to enrol X has not revealed the criteria for selecting creators for the programme, thus meeting any specific follower count or view target does not guarantee an invitation from the company.

Those who receive an invitation can find the programme under the Programmes section in Creator Studio, where they must enrol by October 30, 2026 if they are interested in the incentive.

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X will be sending out invitations over the days following the announcement, and there is no minimum view or engagement requirement to qualify for the incentive, according to Jacchia.

The pilot also does not carry the conditions reported for X’s separate Original Content Rewards programme, such as a Premium subscription, 500 verified followers and 500,000 impressions.

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Rules eligible creators must follow Creators enroling in the Video Kickstart Bonus must meet certain requirements related to video format, originality and posting frequency. These include:

Each video must be in vertical format, run for less than three minutes and must feature original content created by the participant.

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Videos previously posted on other social media platforms are allowed, provided they do not carry any watermarks.

Content creators must publish at least 15 videos across 15 different days within a 30-day campaign window. Posting all 15 videos on a single day will not meet the requirement. How the payout works The $3,000 bonus is a fixed payment for creators who meet the posting requirements, regardless of how many followers they have or the number of views and likes their videos receive.

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This differs from X’s Original Content Rewards programme, where earnings are linked to engagement from X Premium subscribers.

Creators participating in the pilot also get fast-track access to Original Content Rewards, subject to that programme’s rules.

However, since the programme is still in its pilot phase, X has not announced whether it will expand access to more creators or make it available to the public.

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