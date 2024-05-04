Elon Musk's X launches Grok AI-powered Stories feature. What is it and how to use?
Elon Musk's social media platform X introduces 'Stories' feature powered by Grok AI for Premium users on iOS and web, offering summaries of trending posts on the social media platform.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new Grok AI-powered feature called 'Stories', which allows users to read summaries of a trending post on the social media platform. The feature is currently only available to X Premium subscribers on the iOS and web versions, and hasn't found its way to the Android application just yet.