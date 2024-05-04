Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new Grok AI-powered feature called 'Stories', which allows users to read summaries of a trending post on the social media platform. The feature is currently only available to X Premium subscribers on the iOS and web versions, and hasn't found its way to the Android application just yet.

The announcement was made via a post on the official X Engineering account, which read: “Now available: Stories on X, powered by Grok AI 👀 See what the world is talking about with Stories on X, curated by @grok. now available for Premium subscribers in the Explore tab. web & iOS only for now-- let us know your feedback."

What is X's new Stories features?

The new feature will be available in the 'For You' section of the X app and website. With the launch of this feature, users won't have to juggle their timeline to find the top posts relevant to their interests, but instead of reading the whole post, they'll have Grok AI summarise it to get the gist of those big news stories.

However, since Grok, like other AI chatbots on the market, is prone to hallucination (making things up), X provides a warning at the end of these stories that says: “Grok can make mistakes, verify its outputs."

Recently, a number of websites and applications have begun to use generative AI technology to provide users with a summary of long articles, including Microsoft's Bing browser and the Arc browser. In addition, a report by TechCrunch reveals that a number of former Twitter employees are also working on building an AI news summary service called Particle. The difference with X Stories, however, is that it can actually summarise trending stories on its own platform and is easily accessible to users by navigating to the 'For You' section.

