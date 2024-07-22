Explore
Elon Musk's X will soon offer an option to disable links in replies. Everything we know so far

Livemint

X, owned by Elon Musk, is set to launch a feature that lets users block links in replies, aiming to tackle spam bots. The platform's Senior Director for Security Engineering acknowledged the new feature, raising questions about its availability to free or paid users.

(FILES) This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of US social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's X platform is misleading users with its blue checkmarks for certified accounts, and is also violating EU content rules, Brussels said July 12, in a finding that could lead to hefty fines. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
(FILES) This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of US social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's X platform is misleading users with its blue checkmarks for certified accounts, and is also violating EU content rules, Brussels said July 12, in a finding that could lead to hefty fines. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (AFP)

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to disable links in replies to their posts. While the feature hasn't been officially announced and there's no confirmation as to why it was made, the most likely scenario is that it's an attempt to combat the plague of spam bots on the platform, that typically leave self-promotional links in reply to people's posts.

The first was first spotted by independent app researcher Nima Owji and later confirmed by X's senior director for security engineering, Christopher Stanley, in response to a post. Replying to a post about the new feature, Stanley said: "My team built this.

Also Read | Squaring Elon Musk’s EV future with Donald Trump’s EV knocks

While the feature could come as a relief to users tired of spam bots posting irrelevant links in their replies, it could also be a hindrance to people trying to fact-check a post to limit its reach. In any case, we don't know yet whether the new link-blocking feature will be available to free users or, if like everything else the platform is announcing these days, will be limited to X's paid users.

Notably, tackling the threat of spam bots has been one of Musk's main agendas since he took over. In a post on X earlier this year, Musk said that a "systemic purge of bots & trolls is underway" and that the social media platform would track down the people responsible for these bots, while bringing "the full force of the law to bear upon them".

Also Read | Musk’s X found in breach of EU digital-content law

Meanwhile, the billionaire had also tested a ‘Not a Bot’ programme for new users in Philippines and New Zealand. The programme requires new users to pay a $1 annual fee for using basic features like reply,like or bookmark a post. 

Published: 22 Jul 2024, 08:41 AM IST
