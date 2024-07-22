Elon Musk's X will soon offer an option to disable links in replies. Everything we know so far
X, owned by Elon Musk, is set to launch a feature that lets users block links in replies, aiming to tackle spam bots. The platform's Senior Director for Security Engineering acknowledged the new feature, raising questions about its availability to free or paid users.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to disable links in replies to their posts. While the feature hasn't been officially announced and there's no confirmation as to why it was made, the most likely scenario is that it's an attempt to combat the plague of spam bots on the platform, that typically leave self-promotional links in reply to people's posts.