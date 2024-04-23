Elon Musk's X ventures into TV app, challenging YouTube: What all we know so far
Elon Musk's X is launching a TV app to enter the video and entertainment space, targeting platforms like YouTube. It will support casting from smartphones to smart TVs. X's video-focused approach aims to attract advertisers and diversify revenue streams.
Elon Musk-owned X is set to expand its reach into the realm of television with the launch of a dedicated TV app. This move marks a significant step into the world of video and entertainment content, positioning X to compete directly with industry giants like Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.