Elon Musk-owned X is set to expand its reach into the realm of television with the launch of a dedicated TV app. This move marks a significant step into the world of video and entertainment content, positioning X to compete directly with industry giants like Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.

While a specific release date for the TV app has not been confirmed, X has assured users that it will be "coming soon" to most smart TVs. Notably, the platform will offer the capability to cast videos from smartphones onto larger TV screens through the app—a feature that mirrors recent initiatives by tech giants such as Google and Amazon.

In line with its video-centric strategy, X has secured several high-profile partnerships to bolster its content offerings. However, one notable deal with former CNN anchor Don Lemon for an exclusive show reportedly fell through following an interview Lemon conducted with Musk.

Addressing monetization plans, X indicated a willingness to explore various forms of partnerships, including the possibility of incorporating advertisements. This aligns with Musk's vision of evolving X, formerly known as Twitter, into a comprehensive "everything app" to diversify revenue streams and distinguish itself in the competitive social media landscape. Musk has previously singled out YouTube and Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn as key targets for X's expansion efforts.

Highlighting the growing appetite for video content on the platform, X revealed that users have collectively watched an impressive 23 billion minutes of video in the last 30 days alone. This statistic underscores the potential for X to capitalize on the popularity of video-based content consumption among its user base.

Previously, when a user inquired about the possibility of long-form videos on smart TVs, Elon Musk replied on X with a simple "Coming soon," hinting at the imminent arrival of this feature. According to sources cited by Fortune, the forthcoming X TV app is expected to be similar to Google's YouTube TV app, a clear sign of Musk's intent to challenge the popular video-sharing platform.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

