Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon allow advertisers to place ads next to a curated list of content creators with its new Creator Targeting feature. Advertisers will now be able to choose to have their ads run before videos from specific creators, and these ads will be visible in the user's home timeline and on the creator's profile.