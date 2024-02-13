Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon allow advertisers to place ads next to a curated list of content creators with its new Creator Targeting feature. Advertisers will now be able to choose to have their ads run before videos from specific creators, and these ads will be visible in the user's home timeline and on the creator's profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the update in a blog post, the company said.We are enabling a new opportunity for advertisers to connect to their customers by aligning with some of the world's best content creators."

“Starting this month, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting. This means giving advertisers more control to be able to use the self-serve X Ads Manager to run pre-roll video ads against the video content of their chosen creator(s) in both the home timeline and profile."

The social media company said it will soon add the ability to serve ads to individual creator's profiles, eliminating the chance of an ad appearing next to a controversial post.

Musk has had a shaky relationship with advertisers since he took over the company in a $44 billion deal in 2022, and according to a Bloomberg report, X's ad revenue has fallen by more than 50% since Musk took over the company. Meanwhile, just last year, X's ad revenue was around $2.5 billion, well short of the $3 billion target set by the company.

Recently, many high-profile advertisers, including Apple, Disney and IBM, pulled their ads from the platform in response to allegations that Musk had posted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In response, the billionaire had also hit back at advertisers, telling them to "go f*ck yourself" at the New York Times DealBook event a few days later. But the new feature could be seen as an attempt to assuage advertisers' concerns and recoup lost revenue.

