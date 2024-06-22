Elon Musk's X will now ask users to pay for starting a livestream. All we know so far
X, owned by Elon Musk, will soon make livestreaming a feature exclusive to Premium subscribers, without a set timeline. Users will be unable to start livestreams via X integration on encoder platforms.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X announced on Friday that it will soon require users to have a premium subscription in order to start a livestream. The new update comes shortly after X made likes on the platform private for all users.