Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Elon Musk's X will now ask users to pay for starting a livestream. All we know so far

Elon Musk's X will now ask users to pay for starting a livestream. All we know so far

Livemint

X, owned by Elon Musk, will soon make livestreaming a feature exclusive to Premium subscribers, without a set timeline. Users will be unable to start livestreams via X integration on encoder platforms.

X has announced that it will soon requires users to subscribe to a premium subscription for starting live-streams.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X announced on Friday that it will soon require users to have a premium subscription in order to start a livestream. The new update comes shortly after X made likes on the platform private for all users.

X did not provide a timeline for when the livestream feature would go behind the paywall, but stated that it would happen "soon". Users will also no longer be able to start livestreams via the X integration on the encoder platform.

The news was confirmed via a post by the official ‘@live’ profile on X, which wrote, “Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration. Upgrade to Premium to continue going live,"

Notably, all other major social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok do not require users to have a premium subscription to start a livestream.

Since taking over the social media platform in 2022, Elon Musk has introduced a number of changes, including ending the old verified programme, rebranding the company from Twitter to X and removing the ability to block accounts. However, the app doesn't require a fee to use basic features such as starting a livestream, which could be a sign of things to come.

With advertising revenue continuing to be a concern for X, Musk and co. are increasingly focused on growing the premium subscription model. The X Premium subscription starts at 215/month (on the web) and goes up to 1,133 for the Premium+ tier.

Notably, Musk had hinted earlier this year that X may soon charge new users a small fee to allow them to post on the platform. The platform has already started charging new users in the Philippines and New Zealand $1 for the posting privileges.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.