Elon Musk's X will provide Premium, Pemium+ subscription for free. Here's how it will work
Elon Musk confirms Premium and Premium+ features for X users with verified follower count above 2500 and 5000 respectively.
X owner Elon Musk has confirmed that the social media platform will begin offering Premium and Premium+ features to users above a certain verified follower threshold. The X Premium subscription gives users access to a number of features such as reduced ads, access to apply for revenue sharing and more. Meanwhile, the X Premium+ subscription comes with some additional benefits such as no ads in the For You and Following timeline and reply prioritisation.