Elon Musk's xAI edges past ChatGPT and Gemini with new Grok 4.1 update: here's what you need to know

Elon Musk led xAI has launched its new Grok 4.1 model which it has begun rolling out to all its users. xAI claims that its new model is exceptionally capable in creative, emotional and collaborative interactions and is more perceptive to nuanced intent, compelling to speak with and coherent in personality.

The new Grok 4.1 model went through a silent rollout from the start of this month till 14 November where the new LLM was added to the Grok website, X and the Grok mobile apps.

Grok overthrows ChatGPT and Gemini: Perhaps for the first time since its launch, Gemini 2.5 Pro has been dethroned on the LMArena leaderboard on text related tasks where Grok 4.1 Thinking and Grok 4.1 are on the number 1 and number 2 spots.

Grok-4.1 benchmark scores

The new Grok model is also ahead of the likes of Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Grok 4.1 (thinking) once again topped the rankings on EQ Bench, an LLM judged benchmark that evaluates emotional intelligence abilities, understanding, insight, empathy and interpersonal skills. The top two models on the benchmark were Grok 4.1 (thinking) and Grok 4.1 while Kimi K2 was in the third spot and Gemini 2.5 Pro and GPT 5 were in the 5th and 6th spots respectively.

Grok 4.1 benchmark results

Grok 4.1 models were in the 2nd and 3rd spots on the Creative Writing v3 benchmark which asks models to generate responses to 32 distinct writing prompts across three iterations. An early version of OpenAI's GPT 5.1 topped the benchmark while OpenAI's o3 was in the 4th spot.

What's new in Grok 4.1? xAI claims that Grok 4.1 has reduced hallucinations as compared to its predecessor.

While comparing Grok 4.1's hallucinations to those of Grok 4.0, xAI says that it tested both models on real world information seeking queries where the new model had a hallucination rate of 4.22% compared to the 12.09% hallucination rate of Grok 4.0.

Meanwhile, on FactScore, a public benchmark consisting of 500 biography questions on individuals, Grok 4.1 had a 2.97% score compared to the 9.89% score of its predecessor, signalling a great improvement in hallucination at least on benchmarks.

xAI says that in terms of real world changes, users would notice that Grok 4.1 is much nicer to talk to, more understanding and more helpful than its predecessor.

The new model launch by xAI comes just days after OpenAI also released its GPT 5.1 model while rumours are ripe about Google releasing its Gemini 3.0 model.