Elon Musk's xAI is hiring a writing specialist to train Grok AI chatbot: Eligibility, how to apply and more

Elon Musk–led xAI has opened a new position for humans to help train its Grok AI chatbot. The San Francisco–based AI startup has opened applications for a position called ‘Writing Specialist’ to help evaluate, refine and create ‘elite-level writing in a variety of genres’.

Also Read | How to enable 120Hz browsing in Safari on your iPhone

Who is xAI looking to hire? The Elon Musk–led company says that it is looking to hire professionals with experience across various fields, ranging from creative fiction to medical writing.

“You will evaluate, refine, and create elite-level writing in a variety of genres and formats to advance Grok's capabilities in one or more Writing Specialty areas,” the description given by the company reads.

The company notes that it is looking to hire individuals who can use its proprietary software to ‘label, annotate, and refine AI-generated text for clarity, structure, engagement, and domain-specific accuracy.’

It adds that the candidate will be expected to deliver high-quality curated data to improve Grok's writing outputs.

They will also have to collaborate with engineers and other specialists to develop tasks that advance AI's writing proficiency.

View full Image xAI is looking to hire a writing specialist

Who can apply for the role? xAI notes that candidates must have proven proficiency in English and qualifications in at least one of the chosen writing specialties. The candidate must also possess the ability to ‘critique and refine AI-generated text for readability, logical flow, grammar, consistency, style, creativity, imaginative elements, and reader immersion.’

Here are the specific specialties for the various roles: Creative Fiction: Authors with verified publishing deals with major houses (Big Five), sales of over 50,000 units, or screenwriters with credits on major platforms like Netflix or HBO.

Game Writing: 5+ years of experience with a portfolio showcasing branching narratives and dialogue trees.

Journalistic Writing: 5+ years of experience with bylines in major outlets like the NYT or BBC.

Technical & Medical Writing: Requires 5+ years of experience, specific certifications, or advanced degrees (Master’s/PhD) depending on the field.

Poetry: xAI is looking for poets who have mastered “classical forms” (haiku, sonnet, villanelle). The JD explicitly states: “If your publication record is primarily free verse, please do not apply.”

Other Categories: Copywriting, Web Writing, Grant Writing, Legal Writing, and Academic Writing.

“If your publication record is primarily free verse, please do not apply, as the position requires a deep understanding of classical forms and poetic techniques.” xAI added