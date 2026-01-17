Elon Musk's xAI is hiring native Hindi and Bengali speakers to train Grok AI: Here's how to apply

Elon Musk's xAI is hiring native Bengali and Hindi speakers to train its Grok AI chatbot and make it ‘sound like your neighbour.’ The hiring by xAI comes at a time when other AI companies like Google, OpenAI and Anthropic have also begun to start embracing the Indian market with new offering and subsidised plans.

xAI's Ayush Jaiswal made the announcement on X where he revealed that the company was looking for native language speakers to mentor Grok. The five languages include:

→ Russian

→ Arabic

→ Mandarin

→ Indonesian

→ Hindi

→ Bengali

Jaiswal also confirmed that knowledge about AI training is not important in order to be eligible for the role and it may even act as a catalyst to learn the new technology.

“If you know nothing about training the models, this is one of the most incredible ways to learn about AI. At the same time, help Grok sound like your neighbour.” he said in the X post

The xAI employee shared a link to apply for the role with his post.

Grok has been popular on Indian social media where users often summon the chatbot in coversations on X to break the politial gridlock or to ask questions about historical events, gossips and other trending topics of the day. Users also often ask questions of the chatbot in their mother tongue which may be a reason why xAI would want to improve the chatbot's performance in that area.

Grok's regulatory troubles: The post by Jaiswal comes at a time when Grok has put xAI in regulatory trouble over the last few days as the chatbot created non-consensual sexualized images of women and children after requests from users.

Grok has been blocked by the countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government has warned the company to take measures to stop such obscene image generations by the chatbot.

Some US senators have even gone on the record to call for the removal of Grok and X from the Google and Apple App Stores over the obscene image geneation row.