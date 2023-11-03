Elon Musk's xAI to launch first AI model to select group tomorrow, says ‘best that currently exists’
The following development by Musk is arriving almost a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users globally, as the adoption of generative AI technology surged.
Tesla founder and social media platform X chief Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is all set to release its first AI model to a select group on 4 November, news agency Reuters quoted the billionaire as saying on 3 November.
