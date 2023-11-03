Tesla founder and social media platform X chief Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI is all set to release its first AI model to a select group on 4 November, news agency Reuters quoted the billionaire as saying on 3 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following development by Musk is arriving almost a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users globally, as the adoption of generative AI technology surged.

In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI – the firm behind ChatGPT, however, he stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

"In some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists," Reuters quoted him saying on Friday.

Earlier in 2023, Musk – who had been critical of Big Tech's AI efforts and censorship – had said he would launch a maximum truth-seeking AI that would try to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.

According to details, the team behind xAI came from Google's DeepMind, the Windows parent, and other top AI research firms.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy to understand that despite X and xAI being separate, they work together. Also, xAI, launched in July this year, works with Tesla and other companies.

In September this year, co-founder of Oracle and a self-described close friend of Musk, Larry Ellison said xAI had signed a contract to train its AI model on Oracle's cloud.

Elon Musk-Rishi Sunak meeting: On 31 December, reports arrived that both Musk and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will come together to talk about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. The conversation between the duo was to be held on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) after the end of AI safety summit on Thursday.

The AI Safety Summit took place on November 1 and 2, with the aim of analyzing the risks posed by AI and building an international consensus on its safe development, Reuters reported.

With agency inputs.

