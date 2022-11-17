Home / Technology / News /  Elon recently floated possibility of having a successor at Tesla, a board member says

Elon Musk recently floated the possibility of someone succeeding him as Tesla Inc. chief executive, a board member said Wednesday while testifying in a trial over the CEO’s pay package at the electric-vehicle maker.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout