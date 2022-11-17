Elon recently floated possibility of having a successor at Tesla, a board member says4 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 06:35 PM IST
Testimony came after Mr. Musk said he expected to find a new person to run social-media company Twitter
Elon Musk recently floated the possibility of someone succeeding him as Tesla Inc. chief executive, a board member said Wednesday while testifying in a trial over the CEO’s pay package at the electric-vehicle maker.