Mr. Musk, who doesn’t receive a salary from Tesla, has secured all but one of the 12 tranches of options available under his 2018 grant based on Tesla’s having achieved various milestones. Tesla’s market capitalization has increased more than 10-fold since shareholders signed off on the CEO’s pay package in March 2018, helping it become the world’s most valuable car maker, while making Mr. Musk the world’s wealthiest person.