Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts

One of us (Oliver Buckley) recalls that in 2018 he received an email from the pro-vice chancellor of his university saying: "This is it, I thought. I’m finally getting recognition from the people at the top. Something wasn’t right, though. Why was the pro-vice chancellor using his Gmail address? I asked how I could meet. He needed me to buy 800 pound worth of iTunes gift cards for him, and all I needed to do was scratch off the back and send him the code. Not wanting to let him down, I offered to pop down to his PA’s office and lend him the 5 pound note I had in my wallet. But I never heard back from him."