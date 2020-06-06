Instagram wants its users to be in total control of their content. The Facebook -owned company has claimed that people will need permission to use embedded photos of other Instagram users on third-party websites or platforms.

What this means is that people who want to embed an Instagram post on a third party website will have to request for a copyright license or else he or she can be subject to a copyright lawsuit.

According to a report in Ars Technica, the Facebook-owned platform will not provide users a copyright license to display embedded images on other websites.

Most users had believed that embedding images, rather than hosting them directly, provides insulation against copyright claims.

"While our terms allow us to grant a sub-license, we do not grant one for our embeds API," a Facebook company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

"Our platform policies require third parties to have the necessary rights from applicable rights holders. This includes ensuring they have a license to share this content, if a license is required by law".

A New York judge ruled that Newsweek, an American news website, cannot dismiss a photographer's complaint based on Instagram's terms of service.

The Ars Technica report claimed that Instagram is also "exploring" more ways for users to control embedding. For now, the only way photographers can stop their posts from being embedded on a third party website is by making their account private on Instagram. With Agency Inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated