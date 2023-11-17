EMIs, pre-used units drive Diwali smartphone sales
Full-year sales of smartphones to be tepid in world’s second-largest smartphone market
NEW DELHI : Refurbished smartphones and no-interest financing schemes spread over two years became the clear demand drivers for retailers in last week’s Diwali sale, which were better than industry expectations, insiders said. The two factors combined to offer a silver lining for India’s smartphone sellers, even as organic demand for smartphones continued to remain tepid at best in the second-largest smartphone market in the world.