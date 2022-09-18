Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. The social messaging app is getting features like Status emoji, Infinite reactions, improved login flow and others. Some of these features are available for all users, while some are available for Premium members only. Here’s a look at all the features that are coming to Telegram

Emoji Statuses

Telegram Premium users will now be able to add animated emoji status on the app. This custom status will replace the Premium Premium Badge in the chat list, in profile and in groups. Premium users will be able to choose from the seven standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji.

The feature is available to Premium users starting today. To set emoji statuses, tap the Premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to Settings to change status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration.

Infinite Reactions

The company has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The app will also show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top. Premium Telegram Premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emoji. Users can attach up to 3 reactions per message. These changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats. Group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups.

Improved Login Flow

Telegram will now send login codes through email addresses to the users who log out and log in frequently. Users can also Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google. The company has also added new interfaces and fun animations to Telegram iOS app.

New Username Links

All usernames on Telegram have their own t.me/username links, making it easy to share public profile, group or channel anywhere on the internet. Every username will now have a new unique link format – username.t.me – for those who want to emphasize their name (or have trouble finding the / key).

Prioritize Downloads on Android

Telegram users will now be able to press and hold any items in the list to reorder them and change their priority – downloading the top file first.

This feature is already available on iOS and is now coming to Android users.

Android Goodies

Telegram has also added new smooth animations for opening, closing and changing media on Android. Those on Android 13 or newer can choose a thematic Telegram icon that will automatically match the phone's dark mode settings and accent color.