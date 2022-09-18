Emoji status, Infinite reactions and 4 other features coming to Telegram2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:44 PM IST
- Telegram Premium users will now be able to add animated emoji status on the app.
Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. The social messaging app is getting features like Status emoji, Infinite reactions, improved login flow and others. Some of these features are available for all users, while some are available for Premium members only. Here’s a look at all the features that are coming to Telegram